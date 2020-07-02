All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2701 Gray Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2701 Gray Rock Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:10 AM

2701 Gray Rock Drive

2701 Gray Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2701 Gray Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have any available units?
2701 Gray Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2701 Gray Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Gray Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Gray Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Gray Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University