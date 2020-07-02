Rent Calculator
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:10 AM
2701 Gray Rock Drive
2701 Gray Rock Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2701 Gray Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have any available units?
2701 Gray Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2701 Gray Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Gray Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Gray Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Gray Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Gray Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Gray Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
