All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2700 Salado Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2700 Salado Trail
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:45 AM

2700 Salado Trail

2700 Salado Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2700 Salado Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Salado Trail have any available units?
2700 Salado Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Salado Trail have?
Some of 2700 Salado Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Salado Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Salado Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Salado Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Salado Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2700 Salado Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Salado Trail offers parking.
Does 2700 Salado Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Salado Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Salado Trail have a pool?
No, 2700 Salado Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Salado Trail have accessible units?
No, 2700 Salado Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Salado Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Salado Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University