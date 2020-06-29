Rent Calculator
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:45 AM
2700 Salado Trail
2700 Salado Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
2700 Salado Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2700 Salado Trail have any available units?
2700 Salado Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2700 Salado Trail have?
Some of 2700 Salado Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2700 Salado Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Salado Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Salado Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Salado Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2700 Salado Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Salado Trail offers parking.
Does 2700 Salado Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Salado Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Salado Trail have a pool?
No, 2700 Salado Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Salado Trail have accessible units?
No, 2700 Salado Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Salado Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Salado Trail has units with dishwashers.
