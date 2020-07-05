All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 Rustic Forest Road

2700 Rustic Forest Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Rustic Forest Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Alta Mesa East

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom Duplex Available Now. Hurry Won't Last Long!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1984

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $995.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Rustic Forest Road have any available units?
2700 Rustic Forest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2700 Rustic Forest Road currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Rustic Forest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Rustic Forest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Rustic Forest Road is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Rustic Forest Road offer parking?
No, 2700 Rustic Forest Road does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Rustic Forest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Rustic Forest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Rustic Forest Road have a pool?
No, 2700 Rustic Forest Road does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Rustic Forest Road have accessible units?
No, 2700 Rustic Forest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Rustic Forest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Rustic Forest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Rustic Forest Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2700 Rustic Forest Road has units with air conditioning.

