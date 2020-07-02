AMAZING 5 BR, 3 BTH CLOSE TO TCU - Corner Lot! Amazing home close to TCU. Spacious living area with industrial style kitchen. Fenced yard. Available 6.1.2019 Leasing now! Gorgeous on the inside. This is a MUST SEE!
(RLNE4577957)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2700 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
2700 Gordon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2700 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Gordon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
No, 2700 Gordon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Gordon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2700 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2700 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Gordon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Gordon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Gordon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
