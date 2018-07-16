All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:47 AM

2700 Calico Rock Drive

2700 Calico Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Calico Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Calico Rock Drive have any available units?
2700 Calico Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Calico Rock Drive have?
Some of 2700 Calico Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Calico Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Calico Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Calico Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Calico Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2700 Calico Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Calico Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 2700 Calico Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Calico Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Calico Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Calico Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Calico Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Calico Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Calico Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Calico Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

