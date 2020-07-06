All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:52 AM

2683 Bull Shoals Dr

2683 Bull Shoals Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2683 Bull Shoals Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2683 Bull Shoals Dr have any available units?
2683 Bull Shoals Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2683 Bull Shoals Dr have?
Some of 2683 Bull Shoals Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2683 Bull Shoals Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2683 Bull Shoals Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2683 Bull Shoals Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2683 Bull Shoals Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2683 Bull Shoals Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2683 Bull Shoals Dr offers parking.
Does 2683 Bull Shoals Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2683 Bull Shoals Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2683 Bull Shoals Dr have a pool?
No, 2683 Bull Shoals Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2683 Bull Shoals Dr have accessible units?
No, 2683 Bull Shoals Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2683 Bull Shoals Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2683 Bull Shoals Dr has units with dishwashers.

