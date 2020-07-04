2670 NW 18th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Fossil Ridge Apartment --- the best rental value in town. Available now!

<< Se Habla Espanol >>

2 large Bedrooms , 2 full Bathrooms plus a private balcony. New paint. New floor. Ceiling fan in each rooms.



Address : 2626 NW 18th St. Fort Worth TX 76106



Fossil Ridge Apartment is a safe, quite and friendly community. The perfect place to call home! Located close to Jacksboro Hwy ( 199 Hwy) and 183 Hwy, a few miles north of downtown Forth Worth. Don't miss this special opportunity. Call us to reserve your new home today. Our number : 817-625-9921



Amenities:

- Central Air Conditioning

- Garbage Disposal

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Oven

- Washer & Dryer Hookup