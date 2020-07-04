Rent Calculator
2640 Lubbock
2640 Lubbock Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2640 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand New Luxury Living
5 bed with large study
5+ bath
Stainless steel appliances
Granite counters throughout
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2640 Lubbock have any available units?
2640 Lubbock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2640 Lubbock have?
Some of 2640 Lubbock's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2640 Lubbock currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Lubbock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Lubbock pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Lubbock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2640 Lubbock offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Lubbock offers parking.
Does 2640 Lubbock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 Lubbock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Lubbock have a pool?
No, 2640 Lubbock does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Lubbock have accessible units?
No, 2640 Lubbock does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Lubbock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Lubbock has units with dishwashers.
Richardson, TX
