Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2628 Sarah Jane Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2628 Sarah Jane Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2628 Sarah Jane Lane
2628 Sarah Jane Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2628 Sarah Jane Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You can't beat this home for the price. Huge home. 2,400 sqft. 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, with a study. Huge family room. Gated entry in the back of the home for more security and privacy. Move-in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2628 Sarah Jane Lane have any available units?
2628 Sarah Jane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2628 Sarah Jane Lane have?
Some of 2628 Sarah Jane Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2628 Sarah Jane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Sarah Jane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Sarah Jane Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2628 Sarah Jane Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2628 Sarah Jane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Sarah Jane Lane offers parking.
Does 2628 Sarah Jane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Sarah Jane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Sarah Jane Lane have a pool?
No, 2628 Sarah Jane Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Sarah Jane Lane have accessible units?
No, 2628 Sarah Jane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Sarah Jane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Sarah Jane Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University