Fort Worth, TX
2626 May Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:01 AM

2626 May Street

2626 May Street · No Longer Available
Location

2626 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated duplex with new electrical and AC. Both the downstairs and upstairs units are available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 May Street have any available units?
2626 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 May Street have?
Some of 2626 May Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
2626 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 2626 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2626 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 2626 May Street offers parking.
Does 2626 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 May Street have a pool?
No, 2626 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 2626 May Street have accessible units?
No, 2626 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 May Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 May Street does not have units with dishwashers.

