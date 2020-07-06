Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2625 Putnam Street.
2625 Putnam Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:11 AM
1 of 12
2625 Putnam Street
2625 Putnam Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2625 Putnam Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
A lovely 3BD-2BA-1GA located in Fort Worth! Nice living area, kitchen with plenty of storgage, wood vinyl flooring. Fenced in backyard, great for entertaining. Close to E Loop 820, Fort Worth ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2625 Putnam Street have any available units?
2625 Putnam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2625 Putnam Street currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Putnam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Putnam Street pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Putnam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2625 Putnam Street offer parking?
No, 2625 Putnam Street does not offer parking.
Does 2625 Putnam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Putnam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Putnam Street have a pool?
No, 2625 Putnam Street does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Putnam Street have accessible units?
No, 2625 Putnam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Putnam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Putnam Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 Putnam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 Putnam Street does not have units with air conditioning.
