All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2624 Coldstream Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2624 Coldstream Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2624 Coldstream Drive

2624 Coldstream Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2624 Coldstream Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Two-Story Home within Minutes from Shopping
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,856 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5649690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Coldstream Drive have any available units?
2624 Coldstream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2624 Coldstream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Coldstream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Coldstream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2624 Coldstream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2624 Coldstream Drive offer parking?
No, 2624 Coldstream Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Coldstream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Coldstream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Coldstream Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2624 Coldstream Drive has a pool.
Does 2624 Coldstream Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Coldstream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Coldstream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Coldstream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 Coldstream Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 Coldstream Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University