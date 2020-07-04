2621 Bomar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BONUS: Flat fee for utilities (electric water sewer trash lawn care) of $225 per month!!! This old school duplex is updated and ready for your family. Beautiful open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the house. Tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features granite countertops, refrigerator, stove oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer dryer. Outside, the house has a large fenced in driveway. Huge covered patio area for entertaining your friends and family. Duplex design has separate entries for each property. This property is ideally located with easy access to I-30, downtown Ft Worth, medical district, Arlington entertainment area, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, AT&T Stadium and Texas Live.