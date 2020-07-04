All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2621 Bomar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2621 Bomar Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

2621 Bomar Avenue

2621 Bomar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2621 Bomar Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BONUS: Flat fee for utilities (electric water sewer trash lawn care) of $225 per month!!! This old school duplex is updated and ready for your family. Beautiful open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the house. Tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features granite countertops, refrigerator, stove oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer dryer. Outside, the house has a large fenced in driveway. Huge covered patio area for entertaining your friends and family. Duplex design has separate entries for each property. This property is ideally located with easy access to I-30, downtown Ft Worth, medical district, Arlington entertainment area, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, AT&T Stadium and Texas Live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Bomar Avenue have any available units?
2621 Bomar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Bomar Avenue have?
Some of 2621 Bomar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Bomar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Bomar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Bomar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Bomar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2621 Bomar Avenue offer parking?
No, 2621 Bomar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2621 Bomar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 Bomar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Bomar Avenue have a pool?
No, 2621 Bomar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Bomar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2621 Bomar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Bomar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Bomar Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University