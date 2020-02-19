All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2620 W Bewick Street

2620 W Bewick St · No Longer Available
Location

2620 W Bewick St, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Bluebonnet Hills bungalow is located less than 1 mile from the TCU Barnes & Noble and near the circle. It has vintage charge with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, central HVAC, 1 car garage, 1 car carport, and a fenced yard. It includes a gas range, side by side refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, washer and dryer. All measurements are approximate. Owner has final approval of all applicants and pets. Appl. Deposit must be made within 48 hours of approval. Conversion could be 4th bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 W Bewick Street have any available units?
2620 W Bewick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 W Bewick Street have?
Some of 2620 W Bewick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 W Bewick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2620 W Bewick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 W Bewick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 W Bewick Street is pet friendly.
Does 2620 W Bewick Street offer parking?
Yes, 2620 W Bewick Street offers parking.
Does 2620 W Bewick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 W Bewick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 W Bewick Street have a pool?
No, 2620 W Bewick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2620 W Bewick Street have accessible units?
No, 2620 W Bewick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 W Bewick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 W Bewick Street has units with dishwashers.

