2612 Roseland South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2612 Roseland South

2612 Roseland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Roseland Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cozy home features beautifully restored hardwood floors and two tone paint throughout the home. The spacious updated full bathroom has neutral color tile and great lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Roseland South have any available units?
2612 Roseland South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2612 Roseland South currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Roseland South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Roseland South pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Roseland South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2612 Roseland South offer parking?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Roseland South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Roseland South have a pool?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Roseland South have accessible units?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Roseland South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 Roseland South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not have units with air conditioning.

