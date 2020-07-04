Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
2612 Roseland South
2612 Roseland Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2612 Roseland Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Central Meadowbrook
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cozy home features beautifully restored hardwood floors and two tone paint throughout the home. The spacious updated full bathroom has neutral color tile and great lighting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2612 Roseland South have any available units?
2612 Roseland South doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2612 Roseland South currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Roseland South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Roseland South pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Roseland South is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2612 Roseland South offer parking?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Roseland South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Roseland South have a pool?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Roseland South have accessible units?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Roseland South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 Roseland South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 Roseland South does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
