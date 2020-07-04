All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 11:51 AM

2610 Lubbock Avenue

2610 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Full 3 bedroom 3 bath Duplex. Off street parking. Walk to Campus! Washer and dryer in unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have any available units?
2610 Lubbock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2610 Lubbock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Lubbock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Lubbock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue offer parking?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 Lubbock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have a pool?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

