Fort Worth, TX
2607 Yeager St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2607 Yeager St

2607 Yeager Street · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Yeager Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Yeager St have any available units?
2607 Yeager St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Yeager St have?
Some of 2607 Yeager St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Yeager St currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Yeager St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Yeager St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Yeager St is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Yeager St offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Yeager St offers parking.
Does 2607 Yeager St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Yeager St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Yeager St have a pool?
No, 2607 Yeager St does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Yeager St have accessible units?
No, 2607 Yeager St does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Yeager St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Yeager St has units with dishwashers.

