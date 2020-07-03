2601 Twinflower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Two story home that offers plenty of living space and nice interior design. Downstairs you will find two living areas and two dining areas. The family room is completely open to the kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen has a bar perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a big bathroom complete with double vanities, tub and shower. Upstairs you will find a living area and additional bedrooms. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.