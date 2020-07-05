Rent Calculator
2600 Stadium Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2600 Stadium Drive
2600 Stadium Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2600 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Walking distance to Tcu (1 Block).Landlord maintain the lawn
Move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2600 Stadium Drive have any available units?
2600 Stadium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2600 Stadium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Stadium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Stadium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Stadium Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2600 Stadium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Stadium Drive offers parking.
Does 2600 Stadium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Stadium Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Stadium Drive have a pool?
No, 2600 Stadium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Stadium Drive have accessible units?
No, 2600 Stadium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Stadium Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Stadium Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 Stadium Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 Stadium Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
