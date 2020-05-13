Rent Calculator
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:29 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2570 Highview Terrace
2570 Highview Ter
·
No Longer Available
Location
2570 Highview Ter, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2570 Highview Terrace have any available units?
2570 Highview Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2570 Highview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2570 Highview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 Highview Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2570 Highview Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2570 Highview Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2570 Highview Terrace offers parking.
Does 2570 Highview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2570 Highview Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 Highview Terrace have a pool?
No, 2570 Highview Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2570 Highview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2570 Highview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 Highview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2570 Highview Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2570 Highview Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2570 Highview Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
