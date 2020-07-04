257 Flower Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Silver Ridge
Amenities
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gently used and nearly new. Ready to move in. Kitchen with stainless appliances and California island with solid surface counter tops. Large master with spa-like master bath. Amazing yard. All appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 257 Flower Ridge Drive have any available units?
257 Flower Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 Flower Ridge Drive have?
Some of 257 Flower Ridge Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Flower Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
257 Flower Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.