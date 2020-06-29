2565 Rogers Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Large 2 bedroom 1 bath with 2 living areas. Bright and airy with lots of windows. Fresh paint, hardwood floors and washer and dryer included. Located one block north of the TCU Campus.