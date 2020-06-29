Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2565 Rogers Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2565 Rogers Avenue
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:01 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2565 Rogers Avenue
2565 Rogers Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2565 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath with 2 living areas. Bright and airy with lots of windows. Fresh paint, hardwood floors and washer and dryer included. Located one block north of the TCU Campus.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2565 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
2565 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2565 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 2565 Rogers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2565 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2565 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2565 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2565 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
No, 2565 Rogers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2565 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2565 Rogers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 2565 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2565 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2565 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2565 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University