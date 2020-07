Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A classic style brick town home just one block from TCU stadium on tree lined street. Each side is a two story design with spacious rooms and welcoming updates through out the home. Hardwoods, fireplaces, wood windows, solid core doors, mixed modern kitchen and bathroom updates with classic style. Call for move in specials!



PETS are case by case basis.