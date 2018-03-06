All apartments in Fort Worth
2556 Rogers Avenue

2556 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2556 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is located in the desirable University West neighborhood zoned to the coveted Tanglewood elementary school and is only a short walk from TCU's Campus. Hardwood floors throughout. Lawn care and appliances provided by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
2556 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 2556 Rogers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2556 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2556 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2556 Rogers Avenue offers parking.
Does 2556 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 Rogers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 2556 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2556 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2556 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

