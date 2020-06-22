Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
2545 Hunting Dr
Last updated April 2 2020
2545 Hunting Dr
2545 Hunting Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fort Worth
Location
2545 Hunting Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 Car Garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2545 Hunting Dr have any available units?
2545 Hunting Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2545 Hunting Dr have?
Some of 2545 Hunting Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2545 Hunting Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Hunting Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Hunting Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2545 Hunting Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2545 Hunting Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Hunting Dr offers parking.
Does 2545 Hunting Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Hunting Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Hunting Dr have a pool?
No, 2545 Hunting Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Hunting Dr have accessible units?
No, 2545 Hunting Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Hunting Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 Hunting Dr has units with dishwashers.
