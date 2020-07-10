All apartments in Fort Worth
2533 Forest Park Boulevard
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:08 PM

2533 Forest Park Boulevard

2533 Forest Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2533 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming two bedroom one bath home with updated kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout and ceramic tile in Kitchen and bath. Central heat-air. Decorative fireplace. Screened in back porch. All major appliances included and landlord maintains lawn. Schedule your showing today! Pets considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult will be collected. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or VOE with each submitted app. Co-signer may be required for fulltime student. Video walk-through available at www.keypropmgt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Forest Park Boulevard have any available units?
2533 Forest Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 Forest Park Boulevard have?
Some of 2533 Forest Park Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Forest Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Forest Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Forest Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2533 Forest Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2533 Forest Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Forest Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2533 Forest Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Forest Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Forest Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2533 Forest Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Forest Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2533 Forest Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Forest Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 Forest Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

