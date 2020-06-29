All apartments in Fort Worth
2532 Wayside Ave
2532 Wayside Ave

2532 Wayside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Charm with Modern Convenience - Recently updated cottage minutes from TCU, the Zoo, downtown, and Fort Worth's most popular shopping, dining, and activities! This charming home features wood floors, new carpet, new appliances (including a refrigerator, built-in microwave, oven/stove range, and dishwasher), granite countertops, built-ins, ceiling fans, and a plug above the fireplace for a flat-screen TV!

Visit www.RentRedTeam.com to schedule your showing today! This beauty won't be available for long!

(RLNE5203062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Wayside Ave have any available units?
2532 Wayside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Wayside Ave have?
Some of 2532 Wayside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Wayside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Wayside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Wayside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Wayside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Wayside Ave offer parking?
No, 2532 Wayside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2532 Wayside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 Wayside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Wayside Ave have a pool?
No, 2532 Wayside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Wayside Ave have accessible units?
No, 2532 Wayside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Wayside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Wayside Ave has units with dishwashers.

