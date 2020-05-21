2532 University Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Get this University Dr. property QUICK it will not last long. Beautifully updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry and granite counters. Open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining. Updated bathrooms and three spacious bedrooms. Renting for June 2020.