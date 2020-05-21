All apartments in Fort Worth
2532 University Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:44 PM

2532 University Drive

2532 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2532 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Get this University Dr. property QUICK it will not last long. Beautifully updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry and granite counters. Open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining. Updated bathrooms and three spacious bedrooms. Renting for June 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 University Drive have any available units?
2532 University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 University Drive have?
Some of 2532 University Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2532 University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2532 University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2532 University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2532 University Drive offers parking.
Does 2532 University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 University Drive have a pool?
No, 2532 University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2532 University Drive have accessible units?
No, 2532 University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 University Drive has units with dishwashers.

