Fort Worth, TX
2525 Creekwood Lane
Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:37 PM

2525 Creekwood Lane

2525 Creekwood Lane · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2525 Creekwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Creekwood Lane have any available units?
2525 Creekwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2525 Creekwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Creekwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Creekwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Creekwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Creekwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2525 Creekwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Creekwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Creekwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Creekwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2525 Creekwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Creekwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2525 Creekwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Creekwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Creekwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Creekwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Creekwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

