All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2523 NW 27th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
2523 NW 27th St.
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:28 AM
1 of 7
2523 NW 27th St.
2523 Northwest 27th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2523 Northwest 27th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3716417)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2523 NW 27th St. have any available units?
2523 NW 27th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2523 NW 27th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2523 NW 27th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 NW 27th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2523 NW 27th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2523 NW 27th St. offer parking?
No, 2523 NW 27th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2523 NW 27th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 NW 27th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 NW 27th St. have a pool?
No, 2523 NW 27th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2523 NW 27th St. have accessible units?
No, 2523 NW 27th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 NW 27th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 NW 27th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 NW 27th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 NW 27th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
