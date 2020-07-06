All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2520 Red Draw Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2520 Red Draw Road
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:21 PM

2520 Red Draw Road

2520 Red Draw Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2520 Red Draw Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the Fairways at Champion Circle and Oak Creek Trails, a master planned golf course community. Located near the Texas motor speedway. Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Northwest ISD. Surrounded by the golf club at Champion Circle. This nice house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full boths, gourmet kitchen, family room. Enjoy wonderful standards like granite counters, full sprinkler system, ceramic tile, stain and soil resistant carpet, energy saving features gas central heating, radiat barrier, low E double glazed windows, 14 seer heating cooling system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Red Draw Road have any available units?
2520 Red Draw Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Red Draw Road have?
Some of 2520 Red Draw Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Red Draw Road currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Red Draw Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Red Draw Road pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Red Draw Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2520 Red Draw Road offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Red Draw Road offers parking.
Does 2520 Red Draw Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Red Draw Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Red Draw Road have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Red Draw Road has a pool.
Does 2520 Red Draw Road have accessible units?
No, 2520 Red Draw Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Red Draw Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Red Draw Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University