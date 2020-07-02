All apartments in Fort Worth
2520 Frazier Avenue

2520 Frazier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Frazier Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home built in 2016. Why rent an apartment when you can get the whole house? So many uprades, huge kitchen with granite island, wonderful hardwoods! Steps to TCU and downtown Fort worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Frazier Avenue have any available units?
2520 Frazier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Frazier Avenue have?
Some of 2520 Frazier Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Frazier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Frazier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Frazier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Frazier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2520 Frazier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Frazier Avenue offers parking.
Does 2520 Frazier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Frazier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Frazier Avenue have a pool?
No, 2520 Frazier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Frazier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2520 Frazier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Frazier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Frazier Avenue has units with dishwashers.

