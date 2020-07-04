All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:15 PM

2516 Bird Street

2516 Bird Street · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Bird Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Scenic Bluff

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
NICE 4 BR HOME, READY FOR MOVE-IN. LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN Fort Worth AND EASY ACCESS TO HWY 121, I-35, I-30 AND LOOP 820.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Bird Street have any available units?
2516 Bird Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2516 Bird Street currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Bird Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Bird Street pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Bird Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2516 Bird Street offer parking?
No, 2516 Bird Street does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Bird Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Bird Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Bird Street have a pool?
No, 2516 Bird Street does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Bird Street have accessible units?
No, 2516 Bird Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Bird Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Bird Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Bird Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Bird Street does not have units with air conditioning.

