Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2514 Campbell St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2514 Campbell St
2514 Campbell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2514 Campbell Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Sunshine Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath home has it all. Beautiful kitchen, central AC and Heat, Electric high efficiency water heater. Carpet in all the bedroom. High efficiency windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2514 Campbell St have any available units?
2514 Campbell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2514 Campbell St have?
Some of 2514 Campbell St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2514 Campbell St currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Campbell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Campbell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Campbell St is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Campbell St offer parking?
No, 2514 Campbell St does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Campbell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Campbell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Campbell St have a pool?
No, 2514 Campbell St does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Campbell St have accessible units?
No, 2514 Campbell St does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Campbell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Campbell St does not have units with dishwashers.
