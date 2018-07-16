All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2505 Wilkinson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2505 Wilkinson Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:42 PM

2505 Wilkinson Avenue

2505 Wilkinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2505 Wilkinson Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious one Bedroom Duplex - East Fort Worth - On Bus Route - One Bedroom, One Bathroom Duplex
Fenced Front and Back Yard
Pets allowed with Pet Deposit and Monthly pet rent ( Small only, Max. 3 pets )
Tenant Pays utilities (Electric, Gas, and Water) and must maintain the lawn.
Property Manager Located nearby @ City View Apartments ( 2301 Hudson ST)
Call or visit City View Apts Office, Mon - Fri, 9 am -5 pm, for more details, showings, and application processing. ( 817) 386-4049
cityview.fre@gmail.com

(RLNE5004916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Wilkinson Avenue have any available units?
2505 Wilkinson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2505 Wilkinson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Wilkinson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Wilkinson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Wilkinson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Wilkinson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2505 Wilkinson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Wilkinson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Wilkinson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Wilkinson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2505 Wilkinson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Wilkinson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2505 Wilkinson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Wilkinson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Wilkinson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Wilkinson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 Wilkinson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University