Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2502 Butterfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2502 Butterfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2502 Butterfield Drive
2502 Butterfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2502 Butterfield Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated 2 bedroom with high ceilings, laminate flooring, nice backyard, near schools and shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 Butterfield Drive have any available units?
2502 Butterfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2502 Butterfield Drive have?
Some of 2502 Butterfield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2502 Butterfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Butterfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Butterfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Butterfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2502 Butterfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Butterfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2502 Butterfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Butterfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Butterfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2502 Butterfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Butterfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2502 Butterfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Butterfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 Butterfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University