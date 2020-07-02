All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:30 AM

2501 Kelton Street

Location

2501 Kelton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Meadows Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Special! Sign a lease by 9.30.19 and receive $250 off move-in funds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Kelton Street have any available units?
2501 Kelton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Kelton Street have?
Some of 2501 Kelton Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Kelton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Kelton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Kelton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Kelton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2501 Kelton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Kelton Street offers parking.
Does 2501 Kelton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Kelton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Kelton Street have a pool?
No, 2501 Kelton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Kelton Street have accessible units?
No, 2501 Kelton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Kelton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Kelton Street has units with dishwashers.

