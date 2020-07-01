2500 NW 18th St - 132

Amenities

Belmont Oaks Apartment --- the best rental value in town. Available now!

<< Se Habla Espanol >>

large Bedroom and Bathroom plus a private balcony.



Address : 2500 NW 18th St. Fort Worth TX 76106



Belmont Oaks Apartment is a beautiful, quite and friendly community. The perfect place to call home! Located close to Jacksboro Hwy (199 Hwy) and 183 Hwy, a few miles north of downtown Forth Worth. Don't miss this special opportunity. Call us to reserve your new home today. Our number : 817-625-9921



Amenities:

- Central Air Conditioning

- Dishwasher

- Garbage Disposal

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Oven