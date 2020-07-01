All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 15 2020

2500 NW 18th St - 132

2500 Northwest 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Northwest 18th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Belmont Oaks Apartment --- the best rental value in town. Available now!
<< Se Habla Espanol >>
large Bedroom and Bathroom plus a private balcony.

Address : 2500 NW 18th St. Fort Worth TX 76106

Belmont Oaks Apartment is a beautiful, quite and friendly community. The perfect place to call home! Located close to Jacksboro Hwy (199 Hwy) and 183 Hwy, a few miles north of downtown Forth Worth. Don't miss this special opportunity. Call us to reserve your new home today. Our number : 817-625-9921

Amenities:
- Central Air Conditioning
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 NW 18th St - 132 have any available units?
2500 NW 18th St - 132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 NW 18th St - 132 have?
Some of 2500 NW 18th St - 132's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 NW 18th St - 132 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 NW 18th St - 132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 NW 18th St - 132 pet-friendly?
No, 2500 NW 18th St - 132 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2500 NW 18th St - 132 offer parking?
No, 2500 NW 18th St - 132 does not offer parking.
Does 2500 NW 18th St - 132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 NW 18th St - 132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 NW 18th St - 132 have a pool?
No, 2500 NW 18th St - 132 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 NW 18th St - 132 have accessible units?
No, 2500 NW 18th St - 132 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 NW 18th St - 132 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 NW 18th St - 132 has units with dishwashers.
