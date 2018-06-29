All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

2500 Halloran Street

2500 Halloran Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Halloran Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Westridge Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Super Nice Home completely redone with beautiful hardwoods, updated kitchen and bath, Home a great backyard with a large covered porch. Garage has built in workspace. Super location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Halloran Street have any available units?
2500 Halloran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Halloran Street have?
Some of 2500 Halloran Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Halloran Street currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Halloran Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Halloran Street pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Halloran Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2500 Halloran Street offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Halloran Street offers parking.
Does 2500 Halloran Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Halloran Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Halloran Street have a pool?
No, 2500 Halloran Street does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Halloran Street have accessible units?
No, 2500 Halloran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Halloran Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Halloran Street has units with dishwashers.

