All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2460 E rosedal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Fort Worth, TX
2460 E rosedal Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:42 AM
2460 E rosedal Street
2460 East Rosedale Street
·
No Longer Available
2460 East Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
parking
oven
refrigerator
oven
refrigerator
parking
Charming 1 bed 1 bath..... big storage room with 2 car parking.....
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2460 E rosedal Street have any available units?
2460 E rosedal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2460 E rosedal Street currently offering any rent specials?
2460 E rosedal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 E rosedal Street pet-friendly?
No, 2460 E rosedal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2460 E rosedal Street offer parking?
Yes, 2460 E rosedal Street offers parking.
Does 2460 E rosedal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 E rosedal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 E rosedal Street have a pool?
No, 2460 E rosedal Street does not have a pool.
Does 2460 E rosedal Street have accessible units?
No, 2460 E rosedal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 E rosedal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 E rosedal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 E rosedal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 E rosedal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
