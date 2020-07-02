2458 Windsor Place, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Berkeley Place
THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, OVER 1400 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING AREA. PAVED BACKYARD WITH GREAT COVERED AREA FOR COOKOUTS AND FAMILY GATHERINGS. NEAR SHOPPING CENTERS AND SCHOOLS. ****VACANT****
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2458 WINDSOR PLACE have any available units?
2458 WINDSOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2458 WINDSOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2458 WINDSOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.