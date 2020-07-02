All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2458 WINDSOR PLACE

2458 Windsor Place · No Longer Available
Location

2458 Windsor Place, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, OVER 1400 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING AREA. PAVED BACKYARD WITH GREAT COVERED AREA FOR COOKOUTS AND FAMILY GATHERINGS. NEAR SHOPPING CENTERS AND SCHOOLS. ****VACANT****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2458 WINDSOR PLACE have any available units?
2458 WINDSOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2458 WINDSOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2458 WINDSOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2458 WINDSOR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2458 WINDSOR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2458 WINDSOR PLACE offer parking?
No, 2458 WINDSOR PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2458 WINDSOR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2458 WINDSOR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2458 WINDSOR PLACE have a pool?
No, 2458 WINDSOR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2458 WINDSOR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2458 WINDSOR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2458 WINDSOR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2458 WINDSOR PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2458 WINDSOR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2458 WINDSOR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

