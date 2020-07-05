All apartments in Fort Worth
2449 Indian Head Drive

2449 Indian Head Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2449 Indian Head Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to the Fairways at Champion Circle and Oak Creek Trails, a master planned golf course community. Located near the Texas motor speedway. Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Northwest ISD. Surrounded by the golf club at Champion Circle. This nice house has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gourmet kitchen, family room and game room. Enjoy wonderful standards like granite counters, full sprinkler system, ceramic tile, stain and soil resistant carpet, energy saving features gas central heating, radiat barrier, low E double glazed windows, 14 seer heating cooling system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Indian Head Drive have any available units?
2449 Indian Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 Indian Head Drive have?
Some of 2449 Indian Head Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Indian Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Indian Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Indian Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2449 Indian Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2449 Indian Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2449 Indian Head Drive offers parking.
Does 2449 Indian Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Indian Head Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Indian Head Drive have a pool?
No, 2449 Indian Head Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2449 Indian Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 2449 Indian Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Indian Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 Indian Head Drive has units with dishwashers.

