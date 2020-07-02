All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2448 Galemeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2448 Galemeadow Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:49 PM

2448 Galemeadow Drive

2448 Galemeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2448 Galemeadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 Galemeadow Drive have any available units?
2448 Galemeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2448 Galemeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2448 Galemeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 Galemeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2448 Galemeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2448 Galemeadow Drive offer parking?
No, 2448 Galemeadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2448 Galemeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 Galemeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 Galemeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2448 Galemeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2448 Galemeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2448 Galemeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 Galemeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 Galemeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 Galemeadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2448 Galemeadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University