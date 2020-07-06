All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:39 AM

2437 Emily Drive

2437 Emily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Emily Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Emily Drive have any available units?
2437 Emily Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Emily Drive have?
Some of 2437 Emily Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Emily Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Emily Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Emily Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Emily Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2437 Emily Drive offer parking?
No, 2437 Emily Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Emily Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Emily Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Emily Drive have a pool?
No, 2437 Emily Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Emily Drive have accessible units?
No, 2437 Emily Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Emily Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Emily Drive has units with dishwashers.

