2432 Flowing Springs Drive

Amenities

Modern wood tile plank flooring in entry, kitchen, breakfast nook, pantry & utility room. 42in cabinets with crown molding and recessed lighting in the kitchen. Granite counter tops, tiled backslash, and large kitchen island. Stainless Steel appliances including microwave and gas range. Spacious master suite includes crown molding, dual vanities, separate ceramic tile shower and garden tub with large window. Stone exterior accents and exterior lighting package. Full sod & full irrigation system including rain & freeze sensor. Home includes full gutters and downspouts. Tank-less water heater! *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for more information