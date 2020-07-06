All apartments in Fort Worth
2420 Sweetwood Drive
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:09 PM

2420 Sweetwood Drive

2420 Sweetwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Sweetwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bed, 1 bath home has easy access to downtown Ft. Worth near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Clean and neutral colors, with laminate wood floors throughout all common areas. Nice open kitchen with an island and black appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Sweetwood Drive have any available units?
2420 Sweetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Sweetwood Drive have?
Some of 2420 Sweetwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Sweetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Sweetwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Sweetwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Sweetwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2420 Sweetwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Sweetwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2420 Sweetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Sweetwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Sweetwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2420 Sweetwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Sweetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2420 Sweetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Sweetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Sweetwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

