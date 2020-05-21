All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2419 Mckinley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2419 Mckinley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2419 Mckinley Avenue

2419 McKinley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2419 McKinley Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
PLEASE READ FULL AD. Great studio apartment has been completely renovated. Great for student or single person. Fresh paint, new windows, flooring, light fixtures, appliances and Air/Heat window unit. Located near downtown. Viewing by appointment only! Due to DOG ON PREMISES! Verifications of rental history, employment, credit and background checks will be made. Deposit $700.00 and $700.00 1st month rent must be paid before moving in no EXCEPTIONS. No Pets allowed. All bills paid. If interested please email StudioOnMcKinley@yahoo.com. PLEASE, no phone calls. Serious inquiries only, please!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4618596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Mckinley Avenue have any available units?
2419 Mckinley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 Mckinley Avenue have?
Some of 2419 Mckinley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Mckinley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Mckinley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Mckinley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Mckinley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Mckinley Avenue offer parking?
No, 2419 Mckinley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2419 Mckinley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Mckinley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Mckinley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2419 Mckinley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Mckinley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2419 Mckinley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Mckinley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Mckinley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University