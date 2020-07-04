All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2417 Lowriemore Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2417 Lowriemore Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:09 PM

2417 Lowriemore Lane

2417 Lowriemore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2417 Lowriemore Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Mitchell Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled spacious two bedroom, one bathroom house with a detached garage. This home features a spacious kitchen with stainless steel stove and dishwasher. New floors. Refrigerator is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Lowriemore Lane have any available units?
2417 Lowriemore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Lowriemore Lane have?
Some of 2417 Lowriemore Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Lowriemore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Lowriemore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Lowriemore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Lowriemore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2417 Lowriemore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Lowriemore Lane offers parking.
Does 2417 Lowriemore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Lowriemore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Lowriemore Lane have a pool?
No, 2417 Lowriemore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Lowriemore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2417 Lowriemore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Lowriemore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Lowriemore Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University