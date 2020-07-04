All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2417 Concina Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2417 Concina Way
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

2417 Concina Way

2417 Concina Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2417 Concina Way, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Concina Way have any available units?
2417 Concina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Concina Way have?
Some of 2417 Concina Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Concina Way currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Concina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Concina Way pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Concina Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2417 Concina Way offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Concina Way offers parking.
Does 2417 Concina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Concina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Concina Way have a pool?
No, 2417 Concina Way does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Concina Way have accessible units?
No, 2417 Concina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Concina Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Concina Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University