Last updated September 20 2019 at 6:02 PM

2412 Kelton Street

Location

2412 Kelton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Meadows Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features new laminate wood floors and carpet! Cozy living room with a fireplace and high ceilings! Cute kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Kelton Street have any available units?
2412 Kelton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 Kelton Street have?
Some of 2412 Kelton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Kelton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Kelton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Kelton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Kelton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Kelton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Kelton Street offers parking.
Does 2412 Kelton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Kelton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Kelton Street have a pool?
No, 2412 Kelton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Kelton Street have accessible units?
No, 2412 Kelton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Kelton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Kelton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

