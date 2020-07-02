2412 Kelton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features new laminate wood floors and carpet! Cozy living room with a fireplace and high ceilings! Cute kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.